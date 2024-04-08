IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians secure first win after 3 losses - How does points table look after clash with Delhi Capitals?
With this win, the relentless booing of skipper Hardik Pandya by Mumbai Indians fans during matches has stopped for sometime.
Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians ended their victory drought and registered the first victory after a hat-trick of losses in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020, as they defeated Delhi Capitals by 29 runs at Wankhede on April 7.
