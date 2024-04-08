Active Stocks
Mon Apr 08 2024 15:58:46
IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians secure first win after 3 losses - How does points table look after clash with Delhi Capitals?
IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians secure first win after 3 losses - How does points table look after clash with Delhi Capitals?

Saurav Mukherjee

With this win, the relentless booing of skipper Hardik Pandya by Mumbai Indians fans during matches has stopped for sometime.

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya takes the catch of Delhi Capitals batter Rishabh Pant during the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Sunday, April 7, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI)Premium
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya takes the catch of Delhi Capitals batter Rishabh Pant during the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Sunday, April 7, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI)

Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians ended their victory drought and registered the first victory after a hat-trick of losses in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020, as they defeated Delhi Capitals by 29 runs at Wankhede on April 7.

With this win, the relentless booing of Pandya by Mumbai Indians fans has stopped for sometime. The win is also an indicator that the Mumbai Indians can now hope for a turnaround of their fortunes. The five-time IPL trophy winners should now concentrate harder if they need to have a shot at clinching a sixth title.

The win also signifies that things are returning back to normal in the Mumbai Indians bench, after a flurry of reports over differences between Hardik Pandya and former skipper Rohit Sharma surfaced.

Following the win against Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians are now at the eight spot in the IPL points table, with 2 points and net run rate of -0.704.

ALSO READ: IPL 2024: MI's Hardik Pandya clarifies why he didn't bowl after win vs DC, says 'Had it covered...'

Mumbai Indians became the first team in IPL to secure their 150th victory. It is closely followed by Chennai Super Kings with 148 wins.

MI also became the first team to win 50 matches at its home ground. MI's 234/5 is its highest score in Wankhede in IPL.  Interestingly, not a single player scored a half century for MI.

IPL 2024 Points Table
View Full Image
IPL 2024 Points Table (IPL )

MI vs DC IPL 2024:

Batting first, Mumbai Indians posted 234 runs losing five wickets while Delhi could manage just 205 runs losing eight wickets in the process.

For Delhi Capitals, Tristan Stubbs (77 not out) and Prithvi Shaw (66) kept the hope alive, while Abishek Porel (41) kept the momentum going. However, it was not enough for the team to win.

For MI, Gerald Coetzee took four wickets, out of which three scalps were in the last over. Jasprit Bumrah picked two wickets Romario Shepherd got one.

Earlier, MI finished at 234/5 as Romario Shepherd hit 32 runs in the last over, a record for the IPL franchise. He scored 39 off 10 balls. 

Mumbai is scheduled to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 11 at the Wankhede.

(With agency inputs.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saurav Mukherjee
A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Published: 08 Apr 2024, 03:38 PM IST
