IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya bangs railing after fans chant ‘Rohit Rohit’ at him | Watch video here
IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya faces scrutiny as Mumbai Indians captain yet to win a match this season. Fans have been criticising his appointment over Rohit Sharma. Sonu Sood urges respect for players, Steven Smith advises Pandya to block out the noise and focus.
IPL 2024: Since Hardik Pandya has taken over the captaincy of the Mumbai Indians (MI), the skipper is under constant scanner, say it questions on his descisions during the match or facing boos from the crowd. In addition to this, MI has not won any of the matches in this season so far.