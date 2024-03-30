IPL 2024: Since Hardik Pandya has taken over the captaincy of the Mumbai Indians (MI), the skipper is under constant scanner, say it questions on his descisions during the match or facing boos from the crowd. In addition to this, MI has not won any of the matches in this season so far.

Pandya's appointment as the captain replacing the five-time IPL winning captain Rohit Sharma and a legend in his own right has not gone well with the fans. Even after audience's cristicism, Pandya has mainted his cool on the field, however, in a video posted on social media platform X showed how the skipper lost his cool and banged the railing after crowd shouted ‘Rohit Rohit’ chants at him.

In the last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 27 March, a video is being surfaced online which was shared by a user named Snigdha Sharma on X. The video captured a moment where Pandya was engaged in conversation with Akash Ambani. However, as Pandya proceeded towards the MI dressing room after the conversation, the crowd shouted ‘Rohit Rohit’ at him which led him bang the railing out of frustation.

Watch the video here

Sonu Sood backs Pandya?

Actor Sonu Sood shared his opinions to the criticism towards players and urged fans to respect them. Without mentioning Pandya's name, Sonu wrote on X, “We should respect our players. Players who made us proud, players who made our country proud. One day you cheer for them, next day you boo them. It's not they, it's us who fail. I love cricket. I love every cricketer who represents my country. Doesn't matter which franchise he plays for. Doesn't matter whether he plays as a Captain or he's the 15th man in a team. They are our Heroes"

Steven Smith says ‘block out all the noise’

Australia's batting maestro, Steven Smith has also recommended Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya to "block out" all the noise and boos that he has received from the fans so far. While speaking on ESPNcricinfo's TimeOut show, he said, “I'd try and just say, to block it out, it's all irrelevant. No one outside knows what you are going through. No one [from outside] is in that change room."

"Personally, for me, it doesn't bother me. I don't care. I don't pay any attention. You know it's all white noise, but certainly players do hear things and everyone's entitled to their own emotions and how they respond to those," Smith said."So is it affecting him [Hardik]? Maybe. It's possible. He probably hasn't experienced that before in, in any walk of life. So it's natural, I suppose, and particularly being in India and a star Indian player, to be in that position where some fans are booing you, it's certainly something he wouldn't have experienced," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

