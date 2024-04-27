With just an hour left for the five-time Indian Premier league champions to face Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Mumbai Indians have shared a video where the batters damaged cameras and equipment worth ₹40,000.

Sharing the video of big hitters Tim David and Suryakumar Yadav practising on the nets, the franchise revealed that cameras were hit and got damaged. Now the franchise will pay for the damage.

Taking to X, Mumbai Indians wrote, "This reel cost us 40k to make... (sic)'

Following the video was released on social media, netizens were quick to react.

One commented, "40k moye moye hogya💀", to which MI replied, "Sahi mein (Sic)"

Another wrote, "Tim David agar kuch tode toh paise le lena"

Someone wrote, "Tim david bhaii kal ke match me khel lena acche se"

A netizens wrote, "Ambani ka franchise hoke chutte kyun gin raha bhai?"

One commented, "Ambani tumhara malick hai, aur idhar ro rahe ho 40k keliye."

A netizen wrote, "Yeh 40k waste na karke agar kuch donate kar dete to accha hota"

Someone took a jibe on Hardik and wrote, "You are concerned about 40k ??? There is player in camp who costs ~115cr and done more damage than that..."

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.

