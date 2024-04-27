IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians' Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav damage cameras worth ₹40,000 while practice. Watch
Sharing the video of big hitters Tim David and Suryakumar Yadav practicing on the nets, the franchise revealed that cameras were hit and got damaged.
With just an hour left for the five-time Indian Premier league champions to face Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Mumbai Indians have shared a video where the batters damaged cameras and equipment worth ₹40,000.
