Mumbai Indians want LSG to beat SRH; here's why

In the ongoing Indian Premier League, a total of 56 matches out of 74 have already been played, and only 14 league matches are left.

Looking at the points table, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals are leading from the top with 16 points, while Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians are leading from the bottom with 8 points.

After all the matches played, not a single team have qualified for the playoffs, while not disqualified either.

Here's a look at the points table and the playoffs scenario: KKR and RR:

Sitting at the top with 16 points, both the teams need just 2 points each to they qualify for the playoffs. They both played 11 matches, won 8 and lost 3. However KKR's net run rate is slightly better than RR at 1.453, compared to 0.476.

CSK, SRH, DC and LSG:

All the four team are racing up to qualify for the playoffs with 12 points each now. Apart from Delhi Capitals, all the other three teams have played 11 matches. All the teams have won 6 matches, but what distances them is the NRR.

CSK has a NRR of +0.700, SRH -0.065, DC -0.316 and LSG -0.371.

If these teams want to be part of playoff, winning the next two matches will be essential and they have to gain atleast 16 points. However, even after winning, they need top reply on others' NRR.

RCB, PBKS, MI and GT:

For these four teams, having 8 points each, qualification for the playoffs appears a little messy. Also, for Mumbai Indians its a more difficult job as they completed 12 matches and have just 2 left.

For MI to qualifying the playoffs, Sunrisers will have to beat Lucknow Super Giants, and MI will have to win all three matches. Apart from that have to pray their NRR is good compared to their competitors.

If this also doesn't fit into the criteria, then probably rain can help MI help qualify playoffs. In case of the match between LSG and SRH is washed out in Hyderabad today, it will be a setback for both the teams and a probable chance for MI.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad will witness "Generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers". While, AccuWeather predicts thunderstorms during the match. From 7 PM to 11 PM, the possibility of rain is as high as 51%. The chances are highest between 8 PM and 10 PM.

