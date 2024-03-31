IPL 2024: ‘Travel by public transport,’ Mumbai Traffic Police issues advisory for April 1, 7 matches at Wankhede Stadium
IPL 2024: Mumbai Traffic Police has advisory for the commuters ahead of the IPL matches scheduled for 1 and 7 April at Wankhede Stadium in the city. The police said that large spectators are expected to attend the event which may lead to traffic congestion. The Mumbai Traffic Police said there are "no parking facilities" at Wankhede Stadium, so it has advised spectators to use public transport to attend the match. It said that there will be no parking facility from 12 pm to 11:30 pm on 1 (Monday) and 7 April (Sunday).