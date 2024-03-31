IPL 2024: Mumbai Traffic Police has advisory for the commuters ahead of the IPL matches scheduled for 1 and 7 April at Wankhede Stadium in the city. The police said that large spectators are expected to attend the event which may lead to traffic congestion. The Mumbai Traffic Police said there are "no parking facilities" at Wankhede Stadium, so it has advised spectators to use public transport to attend the match. It said that there will be no parking facility from 12 pm to 11:30 pm on 1 (Monday) and 7 April (Sunday).

IPL cricket match schedule in Mumbai

April 1 IPL match

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals at 7:30 pm

April 7 IPL match

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at 3:30 pm

"C" Road North side from its junction on NS Road up to its junction with "E" Road as and when required.

"D" Road from its junction on NS Road up to its junction with "E" Road.

"E" Road from the junction of "D" Road up to "C" road junction.

"F" Road from the junction of N S Road to the junction of "E "crossroad.

"G" road south side from its junction on N.S.Road upto its junction with "E" cross Road as and when required.

"E"cross road from the junction of "F" Road to the junction of "G" Road.

N.S.Road South and Northbound from Mafatlal Bath Signal to Air India Junction.

'D' Road shall be one way (from West to East) for vehicular traffic from its junction at NS Road (Marine Drive) & towards the junction of "E" & "C" Road.

'F' Road shall be One Way (from West to East) for vehicular traffic from its junction of "E" Cross Road towards the junction of N.S. Road (Marine Drive) as and when required.

"E" Road shall be One Way (South Bound) for all types of vehicular traffic from the junction of 'D' Road towards its junction of 'C' Road.

IPL 2024: Here's easier access to Wankhede Stadium

Spectators having tickets of Gate Numbers 01, 02 & 07 of Wankhede Stadium shall alight at Churchgate station & walk towards 'D' Road.

Spectators having tickets of Gate Numbers 04 & 05A of Wankhede Stadium shall alight at Marine Lines station & walk towards 'F' Road.

Spectators having tickets for Gate Number 03 of Wankhede Stadium shall alight at Churchgate station & walk towards N.S. Road footpath.

All the spectators coming via NS Road (marine drive) shall walk on the footpath and not on the Road.

Spectators coming in cars shall alight at designated alighting points marked with signage on N S Road.

