IPL 2024: Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu will be a part of the upcoming Indian Premier League 2024, as commentator, Star Sports Network announced via social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony

IPL 2024 will kick off with a star-studded opening ceremony on March 22 and fans are excited to know the list of performers at the event. Last year, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia and Arijit Singh opened India's biggest sporting event.

While there is no official confirmation yet, the reports are claiming that acclaimed playback singers AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam, actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will likely perform at the IPL 2024 opening ceremony.

The opening ceremony is expected to begin around 6:30 pm IST, before the inaugural match of the 17th season. For the first face-off, defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will battle Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the inaugural match at MA Chidambaram International Cricket Stadium in Chennai on March 22.

IPL 2024: Match timings & where to watch

The inaugural match of IPL 2024 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is scheduled to start at 8:00 pm IST at MA Chidambaram International Cricket Stadium, Chennai on March 22.

Cricket enthusiasts can watch the opening ceremony and live action of IPL 2024 on Sports Star. The live-streaming of the matches will be available on Jio TV.

The remaining league matches of the 17th edition are scheduled to start at 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm IST.

