Purple Cap IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer T Natarajan surpassed Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian Premier League (IPL)'s Purple Cap List after SRH vs RR clash on May 2. Natarajan has clinched 15 wickets and conceded 287 runs in IPL 2024 ahead of Mumbai Indians' Bumrah, who has 14 wickets conceding 256 runs.

Though the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee on April 30 announced the Indian squad for T20 World Cup 2024, fans have now rallied behind T Natarajan, urging that the bowler be included in the 15-member squad.

Check Netizens reactions on T Natarajan not included in the list

“Natarajan deserves place than Arshadeep, Nattu can bowl slower balls and arcer lengths which will suit for west indies slow pitches #justicefornattu" a user posted on X.

“At least pick Natarajan as Net bowler for this T20 Worldcup. It will boost his confidence," he said.

One user on Reddit also said, “He is THE clutch bowler we need to pair with Bumrah"

“Such is the world, unfair to the deserving because talent and hardwork are often neglected if there is no publicity. Same with Nattu, he has no PR team, no personal brand, just like Sandeep Sharma he too may end up with just performing at Domestic and IPL"

“Not from a big team so he will not be selected," some other wrote.

“Throw siraj and Arshdeep out and get in Nattu and Sandeep."

“It would have been lethal if Bumrah and Natarajan firing yorkers from both ends. As a wise man once said guys who remains silent will be considered as underconfident by this selection committee. Nattu not included in the T20 squad - whose lose Indias Or Natrajans?"

Sunil Gavaskar speaks for T Natarajan

Earlier Sunil Gavaskar also came in support of T Natarajan. "I was thinking more like T Natarajan, the left-arm pace bowler. He has been bowling extremely well. So, I thought maybe he could have been in the team. But that's okay. I think the seam bowlers that they have got, they all have experience. So no problem with that," Sunil Gavaskar told India Today.

India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad:

Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan have been named on the reserves list.

