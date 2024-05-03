IPL 2024: Netizens demand World Cup spot for T Natarajan after SRH bowler claims Purple Cap: ‘unfair to...’
Purple Cap IPL 2024: T Natarajan overtakes Jasprit Bumrah in IPL 2024's Purple Cap race. Fans rally for his selection in the T20 World Cup squad, praising his bowling abilities and match-winning potential.
Purple Cap IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer T Natarajan surpassed Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian Premier League (IPL)'s Purple Cap List after SRH vs RR clash on May 2. Natarajan has clinched 15 wickets and conceded 287 runs in IPL 2024 ahead of Mumbai Indians' Bumrah, who has 14 wickets conceding 256 runs.