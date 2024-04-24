Hello User
IPL 2024: Netizens lauds Pat Cummins for delivering Pushpa dialogue in Telugu, say 'Monster energy..'

Written By Saurav Mukherjee

  • To keep his fans energised, SRH skipper Pat Cummins shared a video of him delivering popular Telugu cinema dialogues including of Mahesh Babu's Pokiri and Allu Arjun's superhit movie Pushpa 2.

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Pat Cummins celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Saurav Chauhan during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, Monday, April 15, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad on 25 April face Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

However, to keep his fans energised, SRH skipper Pat Cummins shared a video of him delivering popular Telugu cinema dialogues including of Mahesh Babu's Pokiri and Allu Arjun's superhit movie Pushpa 2.

The video was uploaded by the Star Sports Telugu with a caption, “He’s looking like a captain in every aspect, #OrangeORangeu. That’s absolutely right; these mass dialogues are lit. Pat Cummins, you are just awesome!"

In the clip, Cummins delivers the first dialogue from superstar Mahesh Babu's film Pokiri, which means, 'Once I commit, I don’t listen to anyone else.' Following this, the other dialogues were from another superstar, Allu Arjun's superhit movie Pushpa 2. The first dialogue says, ‘What do you think of Cummins? Class? No, he is mass!’ while the second one translates, 'SRH is not a flower, but fire.' Cummins ends the video with Allu Arjun’s famous Pushpa hand gesture.

ALSO READ: SRH vs DC IPL 2024: Netizens blame Rishabh Pant for Delhi Capitals’ defeat, ‘literally killed the chase’

After the video was shared on social media, it has garnered over 124K views and 1.4k retweets.

Netizens' reactions:

“Superstar Mahesh Babu dialogue," referencing one of the dialogues that Cummins said.

Another added, “Haha, Good one and PKgesture at last. Mutuals ki pandaga. Lol."

“Monster energy at the end," expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “That last one."

“Cutest," joined in a fifth. "That last mannerism", said another netizen.

SRH in IPL 2024:

Pat Cummins' Sunrisers are at the third position in the points tally after winning 5 out of 7 matches and having a net run rate of +0.914.

They are scheduled to play Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday in Hyderabad. RCB is at the bottom of the IPL points table after losing seven of their eight matches.

