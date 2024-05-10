After a humiliating 10-wicket defeat by Sunrisers Hyderabad, all thanks to Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma's amazing innings, Lucknow Super Giants' owner Sanjiv Goenka was seen verbally slamming skipper KL Rahul. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following the incident, reports arrived that Rahul's captaincy for the next two IPL matches is in jeopardy and he not get retained by the franchise in the 2025 IPL auction.

"There is a five-day gap before the next game against DC. As of now, no decision has been taken but it is understood that if Rahul plans to just concentrate on his batting for the remaining two games, the management won't mind," an IPL source told PTI.

However, after videos going around on social media, netizens not only slammed Goneka but advised him to learn from the leadership skills of Shah Rukh Khan, the co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders.

Here are few reactions: A netizens commented, “Shame on Goenka.. He has to learn from SRK and other team owners.."

Another posted a comparative video, saying, “SRK has gone through many ups and downs in his life and knows how to handle losses and hence mature enough…more than Goenka!"

Some wrote, “Match lost even after score 261 . Still our #SRK sir encouraging our players . That's why we call him King by hearts 💖. No one even close to him. The way he behave ❣️" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"KKR had worse humiliation season. SRK and Ganguly were enemies at one point. But still Neither SRK or another KKR owner publicly did this with Ganguly. That's why we have won 3 trophies and Goenka struggles to win 1 with 2 different teams now in ipl," a social media user wrote.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy on Friday said Shah Rukh Khan has made a ‘huge impact’ with his motivational speeches when the chips were down in the ongoing IPL, reported news agency PTI.

"SRK has been present in almost all matches in Kolkata. Even in the match where we didn't do well, he came to the dressing room and spoke to every player for an hour and hugged everyone," Chakravarthy said referring to the PBKS match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“He said 'it's just a match, cricket is changing, just try to be better in the next match'. This time, I see a massive difference because the way he has been very understanding, he's been very approachable, it has made a huge impact. I also got to meet him for the first time."

LSG vs SRH IPL 2024: Earlier, batting first in Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants scored 165 runs after losing 4 wickets. However, the Head and Sharma duo chased the 166 runs target in just 58 deliveries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Both Sharma and Head remained unbeaten, where Sharma scored 75 runs in 28 deliveries and Head scored 89 in 30 deliveries. In his innings, Sharma hit 8fours and 6 sixes, while Head smashed 8 fours and 8 sixes.

Despite losing to Sunrisers, LSG are still alive in the race to the playoffs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With agency inputs.

