During KKR vs RCB match, Gambhir and Kohli hug and shake hands, showcasing sportsmanship and surprising fans

IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday crushed Faf du Plessis's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by seven wickets in their Indian Premier League match held at MChinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

However, one factor incident that caught viewer attention was a hug shared between Virat Kohli and KKR coach Gautam Gambhir during the KKR versus RCB match. Gambhir and Kohli shared a warm hug and shook hands during the strategic time-out in the first innings. Kohli had smashed his 52nd IPL half-century by then as Bengaluru aimed to finish their innings on a high.

See the video here

Netizens react to Kohli-Gambhir hug Netzines were quick to react to the warm hug and quick chat shared between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli. Expressing dissapointment for the lack of drama, some commented, "Tauba Tauba, mood hi kharab kar diya".

Another quipped, “Kyun nahi lad rahe ye log?"

Some also lauded the gesture and termed it a 'beautiful moment'. Some also called the video, "VIDEO OF THE DAY".

One another jibed, "Reporter: so who won the match for you?

Gambhir : Well it was Virat Kohli

Reporter: But he Batted for 20 overs.

Gambhir: That's why (big laugh)."

Sunil Gavaskar says 'Gambhir should get an Oscar' Former India head coach Ravi Shastri erupted in the commentary box saying, "Good to see… Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir. Fairplay award to KKR for this hug between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir."

Former Indian men's cricket team player Sunil Gavaskar reportedly remarked 'Not only a fairplay award, but also an Oscar award.'

Gautam Gambhir vs Virat Kohli Kohli and Gambhir were involved in an on-field spat in IPL 2023 during Bengaluru’s league-stage match against Lucknow. In 2013 when Gambhir was captain of KKR and Kohli was leading RCB, the two were involved in a heated argument, even pushing each other before being separated by their teammates.

Their rivalry re-emerged in 2023 when Kohli was involved in an on-field spat with Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq, who plays for Lucknow. After the end of the match, Gambhir urged his players to not talk to Kohli and even charged at the India batter, before being stopped by the Lucknow players.

KKR vs RCB: Brief scores Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 182 for 6 in 20 overs (Virat Kohi 83 not out, Cameron Green 33;Andre Russell 2/29).

Kolkata Knight Riders: 186 for 3 in 16.5 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 50, Sunil Narine 47, Shreyas Iyer 39 not out;Vijaykumar Vyshak 1/23).

