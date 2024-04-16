IPL 2024: Netizens support Hardik Pandya after Harsh Goenka's post on MI captaincy, say ‘Every new leader faces…’
The unexpected backing from Netizens came following comments by RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka in the aftermath of Mumbai Indians' defeat by Chennai Super Kings on Sunday at Wankhede.
Mumbai Indians' skipper Hardik Pandya received a fair amount of unexpected backing from a section of netizens, after relentless criticism from fans over his failure to win matches in the Indian Premier League.
The unexpected backing came following comments by RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka in the aftermath of Mumbai Indians' defeat by Chennai Super Kings on Sunday at Wankhede. MI was defeated by 20 runs.