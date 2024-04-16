Mumbai Indians' skipper Hardik Pandya received a fair amount of unexpected backing from a section of netizens, after relentless criticism from fans over his failure to win matches in the Indian Premier League. The unexpected backing came following comments by RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka in the aftermath of Mumbai Indians' defeat by Chennai Super Kings on Sunday at Wankhede. MI was defeated by 20 runs.

"It's disheartening to see Mumbai Indians, IPL's top franchise, get booed at home ground. Hardik Pandya seems overwhelmed balancing captaincy and performance. Yesterday, Dhoni's overwhelming presence was a disadvantage for him, too. Should MI recall Rohit Sharma as captain, like CSK did with Jadeja, or boost Hardik with solid support and counselling?" Harsh Goenka wrote in a post on X.

Even after MI's loss to five-time IPL winning team, there was some cheering for Pandya at the Wankhede.

ALSO READ: MI vs CSK: Mumbai crowd 'boos' Hardik Pandya despite Virat Kohli's request | Watch

However, after Goenka's tweet, many fans flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here are few reactions:

A netizen took to X and wrote, "It's a tricky one for Mumbai to handle. In CSK's case, Dhoni is the boss; he decides what happens. If he was unhappy with the way Jadeja was leading, Jadeja understood, and things were sorted. Do Mumbai have the same environment, or are there too many egos?"

Another commented, "Ideally, they should recall Rohit Sharma as captain, but egoistic MI management will not do that. They will keep trying to prove that their decision to bring Hardik was right. MI's campaign was over even before it started because of this captaincy saga!"

A third social media user commented, "Every new leader faces this challenge, especially when tasked with leading a legendary unit like MI. The best approach is to assist Hardik Pandya in managing the situation and allowing him to assert his own leadership instead of succumbing to crowds or external pressures.

"He's talented, proven, and has earned his position. It's crucial that his management provides him with ample support to establish himself and perform to his strengths," one post said.

A fourth commented, “They should bench Pandya, bring in Rohit as captain and get a genuine all-rounder (that can spin bowl well.)"



Mumbai Indians are currently at the 8th spot in the points table, with 2 wins in 6 matches and a net run rate of -0.234.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!