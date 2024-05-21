IPL 2024: No KKR or SRH player in India's T20 World Cup squad; four from lowest-ranked Mumbai Indians
India announced its T20 World Cup 2024 squad last month, and no player from the top two IPL teams featured in the 15-member squad.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) finished as the top two teams of the IPL 2024 after the league stage. As per the format of IPL 2024, the two teams will get two chances to make it to the IPL 2024 final, scheduled for May 26 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Interestingly, India announced its T20 World Cup 2024 squad last month, and no player from the top two IPL teams featured in the 15-member squad.