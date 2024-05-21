Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) finished as the top two teams of the IPL 2024 after the league stage. As per the format of IPL 2024, the two teams will get two chances to make it to the IPL 2024 final, scheduled for May 26 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Interestingly, India announced its T20 World Cup 2024 squad last month, and no player from the top two IPL teams featured in the 15-member squad.

Only Rinku Singh from Kolkata Knight Riders has made it to the list of Reserve Players for the T20 World Cup. The decision drew considerable ire from the fans, who pointed out the recent performances of Rinku Singh, where he did really well.

Mumbai Indians, a team that finished at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table, has four players in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah. Similarly, Delhi Capitals, which finished sixth on the IPL 2024 points table, have three players: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav.

If we look at the players from the other two teams in the IPL 2024 playoffs, Rajasthan Royals (RR) have three players in India's T20 World Cup squad, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have two. Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Yuzvendra Chahal from RR will represent India on the global stage, while from RCB, it is ace batter Virat Kohli and pacer Mohammed Siraj.

Abhishek Sharma's India call

While no SRH player has made it to India's 15-member T20 World Cup 2024 squad, the veteran players seem impressed with the team's young opener, Abhishek Sharma. He provided SRH with some really strong starts this season and supported Travis Head well in establishing a strong foundation for some record-breaking totals.

"If you go back to the story of Yashasvi Jaiswal, he jumped the rails quickly through the IPL and the Indian side. Been a revelation in Test match cricket. Probably early to say this, but Abhishek could do exactly the same," former England captain Michael Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

"He could easily do the same across all three formats. His technical side is excellent. He has got Brian Lara-esque and Yuvraj Singh-type swing of the willow," he added.

