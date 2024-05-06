Virat Kohli is in top form in IPL 2024. With 542 runs in 11 matches, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star has been donning the prestigious Orange Cap since the beginning of this season. He briefly lost the top run scorer title to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad but reclaimed it with his powerful 42-run knock against the Gujarat Titans. Moreover, Virat Kohli earned praise for his special gesture for GT spinner Noor Ahmed, who clinched his wicket.

After a beautiful show with the bat, Virat Kohli gifted his signed jersey to spinner Noor Ahmed, who clinched two crucial wickets during the match, including Virat Kohli's. "Dear Noor, well bowled. I wish you the best!" Virat Kohli wrote on the jersey with his signature.

Noor Ahmed shared the signed jersey on his Instagram story and wrote, “Always one of my favorites. Thanks, Virat Kohli."

View Full Image GT vs RCB IPL 2024: Noor Ahmed's Instagram story sharing picture of Virat Kohli's signed jersey

GT vs RCB IPL 2024

Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans lost the toss and were put to bat first by the Faf du Plessis-led RCB. The visiting team started on a terrible note, losing both their openers in four overs for a score of ten runs. Mohammed Siraj's blistering pace was too unsettling for the GT batters, as they struggled to hold their ground.

Cameron Green dismissed Sai Sudharsan, and GT's game turned from bad to worse when Shahrukh Khan and David Miller weaved a partnership to bring stability. Yash Dayal and Vyshak Vijay Kumar provided Gujarat Titans with back-to-back shockers, and the Shubman Gill-led team ended its innings with a low score of 147 runs.

Unlike GT, the RCB's innings began with a bang, with skipper Faf du Plessis finding back his original avatar. He posted a 92-run opening partnership with Virat Kohli, but after the first powerplay, GT bowlers made a comeback in the game and clinched back-to-back wickets to put RCB's chase under pressure.

Brilliant finisher Dinesh Karthik came to RCB's rescue again and completed the 148-run chase in style.

