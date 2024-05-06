IPL 2024: Noor Ahmed clinches Virat Kohli's crucial wicket, gets special gift from RCB star | Watch
GT vs RCB IPL 2024: Virat Kohli made a special gesture for Noor Ahmed after RCB defeated GT by 4 wickets
Virat Kohli is in top form in IPL 2024. With 542 runs in 11 matches, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star has been donning the prestigious Orange Cap since the beginning of this season. He briefly lost the top run scorer title to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad but reclaimed it with his powerful 42-run knock against the Gujarat Titans. Moreover, Virat Kohli earned praise for his special gesture for GT spinner Noor Ahmed, who clinched his wicket.