IPL 2024 opening ceremony: The world's biggest tournament is back with another season and like every year, IPL 2024 will kick-off with a star-studded opening ceremony. The defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is all set to face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the inaugural match of IPL 2024 at the M A Chidambaram International Cricket Stadium, Chennai on March 22.

Ahead of the IPL 2024 opening ceremony, the fans are excited to know the stars who will perform at the event. Last year, actors Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia and Arijit Singh delivered some mesmerizing performances at the opening of the grand event.

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Who will perform?

While there is no official confirmation yet, but the reports are claiming that acclaimed playback singers AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam, actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will likely perform at the IPL 2024 opening ceremony.

IPL 2024: Where will the Opening Ceremony take place?

The IPL 2024 opening ceremony will take place at the MA Chidambaram International Cricket Stadium, Chennai (Chepauk).

IPL 2024: When will the Opening Ceremony take place?

The opening ceremony of IPL 2024 is expected to begin around 6:30 pm IST, before the inaugural match of the 17th season, on March 22. The ceremony will likely feature Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff and playback singers AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam.

IPL 2024: Match timings

The inaugural match of IPL 2024 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is scheduled to start at 8:00 pm IST at MA Chidambaram International Cricket Stadium, Chennai on March 22.

The remaining league matches of the 17th edition are scheduled to start at 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm IST.

IPL 2024: Where to watch live-streaming

Cricket enthusiasts can watch the opening ceremony and live action of IPL 2024 on Sports Star. The live-streaming of the matches will be available on Jio TV.

