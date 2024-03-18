IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman likely among star performers | Check full list
IPL 2024 opening ceremony: The opening ceremony to feature star-studded event with CSK vs RCB match on March 22. The event is likely to showcase performances by AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff
IPL 2024 opening ceremony: The world's biggest tournament is back with another season and like every year, IPL 2024 will kick-off with a star-studded opening ceremony. The defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is all set to face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the inaugural match of IPL 2024 at the M A Chidambaram International Cricket Stadium, Chennai on March 22.