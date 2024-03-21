IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff confirmed to perform. When and where to watch?
IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, Sony Nigam, Tiger Shroff and AR Rahman have been confirmed to perform at the mega event on March 22.
IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: The Indian Premier League 2024 is all set to kick off on March 22 with the marquee clash between MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Faf Du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ma Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. However, before the tournament gets underway, the star-studded IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony will be held at 6.30 pm on the day of the match.