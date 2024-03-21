IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: The Indian Premier League 2024 is all set to kick off on March 22 with the marquee clash between MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Faf Du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ma Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. However, before the tournament gets underway, the star-studded IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony will be held at 6.30 pm on the day of the match.

Announcing the details regarding the IPL 2024 opening ceremony on X (formerly Twitter), the cash-rich league wrote, “The stage is set, the lights are bright, and the stars are ready to shine at the TATA IPL 2024 opening ceremony! Get ready for an unforgettable fusion of cricket and entertainment ft. a stellar lineup! 22nd March, 6:30 pm onwards."

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Performers:

According to the update shared by BCCI via the IPL X handle, the IPL 2024 opening ceremony will be held at 6:30 pm at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. The event will be broadcast via the Star Sports networks while it can also live-streamed via the JioCinema app.

The key performers confirmed to perform at the IPL 2024 opening ceremony include actors Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonu Nigam and AR Rahman. Meanwhile, renowned Swedish DJ and record producer DJ Axwell is confirmed to perform during the mid-innings break.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam will perform on patriotic songs apart from the usual Bollywood numbers.

A source quoted by Hindustan Times stated, “The duration of the entire show, including Akshay and Tiger's performance, will be about 30 minutes. Sonu and Rahman will also present some Bollywood hits together,"

“Besides the musical act, there will also be a never-before-seen AR (Augmented Reality) technology display that's also a highlight of the opening ceremony." the unnamed source added.

IPL 2024: Match timings

The inaugural match of IPL 2024 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is scheduled to start at 8:00 pm IST at MA Chidambaram International Cricket Stadium, Chennai on March 22.

The remaining league matches of the 17th edition are scheduled to start at 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm IST.

