The stage is set. IPL 2024 is going to kick off on March 22 with a gala celebration. Bollywood actors like Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar will perform at the opening ceremony.

Legendary music director AR Rahman and singer Sonu Nigam will also showcase their musical excellence at the programme at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.

The evening matches in IPL typically start at 7:30 pm, with the toss taking place half an hour before the start of the game. However, to accommodate the opening ceremony, the toss for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be held at 7:30 pm, and the first match of the 17th edition of the T20 tournament will start at 8 pm.

IPL 2024 will be no short of a sporting extravaganza, with lots of money involved in the tournament. While the franchises have spent crores to get the team right, sponsors are not far behind. TATA Group, which had paid ₹670 crore for the title sponsorship in 2022 and 2023, paid ₹2,500 crore, this time for a five-year deal.

JioCinema, owned by Viacom18, paid nearly ₹24,000 crore for the digital rights. The deal is valid for five years, between 2023 and 2027. Star India paid nearly the same amount to grab the television rights for the same period. So, the total broadcasting deal was worth nearly ₹50,000 crore.

IPL 2024 opening ceremony LIVE streaming The IPL 2024 opening ceremony will start at 6:30 pm. Fans who are interested in the IPL 2024 opening ceremony LIVE streaming can watch it on JioCinema — both on the app and the website. Viewers will be able to watch the event free of cost.

Millions of people prefer watching it on TV. They can tune in to the Star Sports Network India — Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD and so on.

