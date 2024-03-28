IPL 2024 Orange Cap: Heinrich Klaasen gets to the top, Abhishek Sharma in top 3. Check full list after SRH vs MI clash
IPL 2024 Orange Cap: Heinrich Klaasen's 80-run knock propelled him to the top of the IPL Orange Cap list as SRH beat MI. Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma also feature in the top 5 run scorers.
IPL 2024 Orange Cap: Sunrisers Hyderabad convincingly defeated Mumbai Indians by 31 runs in a high-scoring affair on Wednesday which prompted a number of changes in the IPL run-scorers, with Heinrich Klaasen moving to the top spot while Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma also found a place in the top 5.