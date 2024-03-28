Active Stocks
IPL 2024 Orange Cap: Heinrich Klaasen gets to the top, Abhishek Sharma in top 3. Check full list after SRH vs MI clash
IPL 2024 Orange Cap: Heinrich Klaasen gets to the top, Abhishek Sharma in top 3. Check full list after SRH vs MI clash

Livemint

IPL 2024 Orange Cap: Heinrich Klaasen's 80-run knock propelled him to the top of the IPL Orange Cap list as SRH beat MI. Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma also feature in the top 5 run scorers.

IPL 2024 Orange Cap: Hyderabad, Mar 27 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen gestures during the match against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (IPL-X)Premium
IPL 2024 Orange Cap: Sunrisers Hyderabad convincingly defeated Mumbai Indians by 31 runs in a high-scoring affair on Wednesday which prompted a number of changes in the IPL run-scorers, with Heinrich Klaasen moving to the top spot while Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma also found a place in the top 5.

Here's a look at the top 5 run scorers in IPL 2024 so far:

1) Heinrich Klaasen (SRH): 

A blistering 80-run knock from 34 deliveries on Wednesday propelled Heinrich Klaasen to the top of the IPL Orange Cap list. Klaasen's aggressive innings helped Sunrisers Hyderabad post a mammoth total of 277 runs, which proved too much for Mumbai Indians to chase down.

The South Africa opener has scored 143 runs at an average of 143 and a strike rate of 226 in the two matches so far.

2) Virat Kohli (RCB): 

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Virat Kohli has slipped to the second position in the IPL run scorers list with 98 runs to his name and a strike rate of 142 and an average of 142.

3) Abhishek Sharma (SRH): 

The uncapped left-hander was the pick of the Sunrisers Hyderabad batters on Wednesday with a score of 63 (23), helping provide a solid start to the match and get to the record-breaking total of 277. Sharma scored 63 runs off

Abhishek Sharma has scored 95 runs in the two matches so far with a strike rate of 226 and an average of 47.

4) Tilak Varma (MI):

A valiant 64 (34) run knock from Abhishek Sharma has propelled him to the 3rd position on the IPL run-scorers list. The left hander has scored 89 runs in the two matches so far with a strike rate of 167 and an average of 44.

5) Sam Curran (PBKS):

With the influx of changes following the SRH vs MI encounter, Sam Curran has slipped to the 5th position from the 2nd spot. The English batter has played a crucial role in maintaining the run flow during the middle over for Punjab Kings with a total of 86 runs so far in the two matches with a strike rate of 134 and an average of 43.

 

Published: 28 Mar 2024, 09:01 AM IST
