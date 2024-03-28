IPL 2024 Orange Cap: Sunrisers Hyderabad convincingly defeated Mumbai Indians by 31 runs in a high-scoring affair on Wednesday which prompted a number of changes in the IPL run-scorers, with Heinrich Klaasen moving to the top spot while Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma also found a place in the top 5.

Here's a look at the top 5 run scorers in IPL 2024 so far:

1) Heinrich Klaasen (SRH):

A blistering 80-run knock from 34 deliveries on Wednesday propelled Heinrich Klaasen to the top of the IPL Orange Cap list. Klaasen's aggressive innings helped Sunrisers Hyderabad post a mammoth total of 277 runs, which proved too much for Mumbai Indians to chase down.

The South Africa opener has scored 143 runs at an average of 143 and a strike rate of 226 in the two matches so far.

2) Virat Kohli (RCB):

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Virat Kohli has slipped to the second position in the IPL run scorers list with 98 runs to his name and a strike rate of 142 and an average of 142.

3) Abhishek Sharma (SRH):

The uncapped left-hander was the pick of the Sunrisers Hyderabad batters on Wednesday with a score of 63 (23), helping provide a solid start to the match and get to the record-breaking total of 277. Sharma scored 63 runs off

Abhishek Sharma has scored 95 runs in the two matches so far with a strike rate of 226 and an average of 47.

4) Tilak Varma (MI):

A valiant 64 (34) run knock from Abhishek Sharma has propelled him to the 3rd position on the IPL run-scorers list. The left hander has scored 89 runs in the two matches so far with a strike rate of 167 and an average of 44.

5) Sam Curran (PBKS):

With the influx of changes following the SRH vs MI encounter, Sam Curran has slipped to the 5th position from the 2nd spot. The English batter has played a crucial role in maintaining the run flow during the middle over for Punjab Kings with a total of 86 runs so far in the two matches with a strike rate of 134 and an average of 43.

