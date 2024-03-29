Active Stocks
IPL 2024 Orange cap: Virat Kohli beats SRH's Heinrich Klaasen, becomes highest run scorer

Saurav Mukherjee

Virat Kohli smashed his 52nd half-century in just 36 deliveries at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on 29 March and scored 83 runs against KKR.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli celebrates his half-century during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2024, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. (ANI Photo) (IPL-X)Premium
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli celebrates his half-century during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2024, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. (ANI Photo) (IPL-X)

Royals Challengers Bangalore's former skipper and star batter Virat Kohli has now become the new Orange cap holder of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season for his unbeaten 67 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kohli smashed his 52nd half-century in 36 deliveries at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on 29 March and scored an unbeaten 83 runs at a strike rate of 140.67 against KKR. He scored four boundaries and four whopping SIXes. 

With this, he went past Hyderabad’s hard-hitting wicket-keeper Heinrich Klaasen, becoming the leading run-scorer in IPL 2024. In 2016, Kohli won the Orange Cap and this time too, he will be aiming to repeat the feat this season.

Among the othr records Kohli broke tonight, was crossing the legendary AB de Villiers to become the batter with the most sixes for Bengaluru (239).

He even smashed his 240th six in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bengaluru to surpass Chris Gayle, going on top to become batter to hit most sixes in IPL tournaments.

The 35-year-cricketer has now 101 fifty-plus scores in the shortest format of the game and has become the first Indian and third batter across the world to reach this feat in T20 cricket. Chris Gayle leads the most 50-plus score (110), followed by David Warner (109).

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024:

Meanwhile, in the ongoing match between RCB and KKR at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, RCB have scored 182/6 runs in 20 overs. KKR need to score 183 in 20 overs. 

Published: 29 Mar 2024, 09:07 PM IST
