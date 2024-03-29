IPL 2024 Orange cap: Virat Kohli beats SRH's Heinrich Klaasen, becomes highest run scorer
Virat Kohli smashed his 52nd half-century in just 36 deliveries at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on 29 March and scored 83 runs against KKR.
Royals Challengers Bangalore's former skipper and star batter Virat Kohli has now become the new Orange cap holder of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season for his unbeaten 67 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message