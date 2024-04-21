IPL 2024 Orange Cap: Virat Kohli continues to lead, Travis Head jumps to 2nd spot. Check full list after DC vs SRH match
IPL 2024 Points Table: Travis Head's 89 run knock against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday has propelled his name in the 2nd spot at the IPL top run scorers rankings while Virat Kohli has continued to lead the race with 361 runs to his name.
IPL 2024 Orange Cap: Sunrisers Hyderabad were once again on a run-scoring spree on Saturday when they handed a thumping 67-run defeat to the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi. Meanwhile, there have been a lot of changes to the IPL Orange Cap with the plethora of runs scored during the match yesterday. While Virat Kohli has managed to keep his position intact at top of the rankings, Travis Head has jumped in closer and is now in the second position.