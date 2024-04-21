Active Stocks
IPL 2024 Orange Cap: Virat Kohli continues to lead, Travis Head jumps to 2nd spot. Check full list after DC vs SRH match

IPL 2024 Points Table: Travis Head's 89 run knock against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday has propelled his name in the 2nd spot at the IPL top run scorers rankings while Virat Kohli has continued to lead the race with 361 runs to his name.

New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Travis Head plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Saturday, April 20, 2024. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) (PTI04_20_2024_000261A) (PTI)Premium
IPL 2024 Orange Cap: Sunrisers Hyderabad were once again on a run-scoring spree on Saturday when they handed a thumping 67-run defeat to the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi. Meanwhile, there have been a lot of changes to the IPL Orange Cap with the plethora of runs scored during the match yesterday. While Virat Kohli has managed to keep his position intact at top of the rankings, Travis Head has jumped in closer and is now in the second position. 

Top runscorers after DC vs SRH clash: 

1) Virat Kohli (RCB): 

The 35-year-old has been in sensational touch this season, smashing 361 runs at a strike rate of 147.34 and an average of 72.20. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper has scored two half-centuries and an unbeaten century this season of the IPL and would be aiming to break his own record for most runs in an IPLseason.

2) Travis Head (SRH):
 SRH's Travis Head seems in no mood to be stopping his run-scoring rampage this season. In the latest encounter between SRH and DC, Head scored 89 runs off 32 deliveries, consisting of 11 boundaries and 6 sixes. Meanwhile, the left handed Aussie batter has now jumped to the 2nd spot in IPL Orange Cap list with 324 runs to his name at an average of 54 and an impressive strike rate of 216. 

3) Riyan Parag (RR): 

RR's Riyan Parag seems to be finally having a breakout season this year, already smashing 318 runs in the 6 matches so far at an average of 63.60 and a strike rate of 161.42. 

4) Rohit Sharma (MI): 

Former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has provided some solid starts to his side in this IPL season that have not only benefited MI but also helped the 36 year old make his mark in the IPL top run scorers list. Rohit has smashed 297 runs in the 7 matches so far at a strike rate of 164 and an average of 49.50. 

5) KL Rahul (LSG): 

The recent 82 run knock by LSG skipper KL Rahul has propelled him in the top run scorers rankings. The 32 year old has scored 286 runs in the 7 matches played so far at an average of 40.86 and a strike rate of 143.

 

Published: 21 Apr 2024, 08:10 AM IST
