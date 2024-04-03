IPL 2024: Pace sensation Mayank Yadav gets golden tip from Ishant Sharma — 'Never compromise on speed..'
During the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 2, Lucknow Super Giants' Mayank Yadav delivered a ball at a speed of 156.7 kmph, which is the fastest so far in this IPL season.
The 17th season of Indian Premier League 2024 began with a bang, breaking old records and creating new ones -- be it the highest score of 277 by Sunrisers Hyderabad, or Lucknow Super Giants' pace machine Mayank Yadav delivering the ball at a speed of 156.7 kmph against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).