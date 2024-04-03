The 17th season of Indian Premier League 2024 began with a bang, breaking old records and creating new ones -- be it the highest score of 277 by Sunrisers Hyderabad, or Lucknow Super Giants' pace machine Mayank Yadav delivering the ball at a speed of 156.7 kmph against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Mayank Yadav has evolved as a bowling sensation with his speed and accuracy. But often, the pacers are told to tone down a bit to get more variations.

However, Mayank's case is different. He was advised by his illustrious senior Ishant Sharma to never compromise on speed to acquire other skills.

During the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 2, Mayank delivered a ball at a speed of 156.7 kmph, which is the fastest so far in this IPL season. Earlier, Mayank had clocked 155.8 kmph against Punjab Kings.

Speaking about the tips he got from Ishant and another senior pacer Navdeep Saini, Mayank said during his conversation with 'Jio Cinema', "All the bowlers I spoke to in Delhi, Ishant bhai and Saini bhai, they all told me that even if I wanted to try anything new, I should play around my speed."

"If I want to add a new skill, it should be around my speed and that I don't need to add any skills that could compromise my speed," he added.

He said that in the back of his mind, his goal was to take as many wickets as possible.

"My attention isn't on speed as much as it is on taking wickets and contributing to the team by taking wickets. However, it's always in the back of my mind that when I am bowling deliveries, I need to put pace behind them," the pace sensation said.

"After a match, I always ask people what the highest speed was but during the match, I am only focused on my bowling," he said.

In the match against RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 2, Mayank picked up three wickets, giving away just 14 runs in four overs.

Thanks to his superb performance, RCB were all out at 153 runs, while chasing the target of 182 runs against Lucknow Super Giants.

