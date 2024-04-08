KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants sealed a crucial 33-run victory against Gujarat Titans in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 on April 7, but suffered a crucial setback on the bowling front.

Batting first, LSG scored 163 runs, but GT was bowled out for 130 in 18.5 overs, thanks to a five-wicket haul from Yash Thakur. Krunal Pandya bagged three wickets.

With this win, LSG reached the third spot in the IPL points tally. The franchise won 3 of its 4 matches played, have 6 points, and clocked a net run rate of +0.775.

It also received a massive setback which could have derailed their entire match. The IPL's pace bowling sensation Mayank Yadav suffered a side strain in the ninth over of the run chase and had to walk off mid-game.

However, teammate Krunal Pandya assured the fans that Mayank won't miss future matches. "I don't know what exactly happened to Mayank Yadav, but I had a couple of seconds with him. So, I think he is okay to continue in future matches. That is positive news for us. He was bowling well in the nets earlier and last season before missing the tournament due to an injury. Whatever conversation I have had, whatever we see, he has a good head on his shoulder. Really excited to see how his career pans out," the Hindustan Times quoted Pandya as saying.

Yadav has been even conferred a new name– 'Child of the wind' – in cricketing circles for his 156.7 kmph delivery against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Playing his first season in the world's richest T20 league, Mayank bagged match-winning figures of 3 for 27 against Punjab Kings on Saturday. In his debut game, he bowled a 155.8kph delivery.

LSG Vs GT IPL 2024:

Batting first, LSG posted 163/5 in 20 overs, thanks to Marcus Stoinis's half-century. For GT, Darshan Nalkande and Umesh Yadav took two wickets each.

Currently,like KKR, LSG are on a three-match unbeaten run, while GT crashed to their second-straight defeat.

