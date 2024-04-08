IPL 2024: New Pace Sensation Mayank Yadav injured! Teammate Krunal Pandya gives THIS vital update
The IPL's pace bowling sensation Mayank Yadav suffered a side strain in the ninth over of the run chase, and had to walk off the ground in between the game.
KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants sealed a crucial 33-run victory against Gujarat Titans in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 on April 7, but suffered a crucial setback on the bowling front.
