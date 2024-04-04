Indian Premier League's new pace sensation Mayank Yadav has hit headlines after delivering the fastest ball of the 2024 season – 156.7 kmph against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yadav's brilliant pace with accuracy has led Lucknow Super Giants to attain victories in the ongoing campaign of the T20 league. However, one might think what is the reason behind Yadav's superb deliveries and express pace?

Speaking about Mayank's dietary habits, his mother revealed that her son switched to vegetarian over the last couple of years, adding that he used to eat non-veg food too.

"Mayank has just turned vegetarian. Earlier, he used to eat non-veg food. He has been eating vegetarian food for the last 2 years. Whatever he has been asking us to make, based on his diet chart, we would make for him. He wouldn't eat anything special, dal, roti, rice, milk, veggies, etc," Mayank's mother Mamata revealed in a chat with Aaj Tak.

Stating that she is yet to figure out why Mayank quit non-veg food, but added that she is aware of the reasons behind it. Citing the first reason, his mother said that it was due to his belief in Lord Krishna and secondly, it probably the non-vegetarian food wasn't suiting his body anymore.

"He said that non-veg food wasn't suiting his body much. He told us about two reasons. First was he started to believe in Lord Krishna, that could be one of the reasons too. We didn't force him to reveal why he quit non-veg food. He said whatever I was doing, was good for his game and his body," Mayank's mother revealed.

Mamata appeared hopeful of seeing Mayank donning the India jersey soon and making his international debut.

Following Mayank's performance in the ongoing IPL tournament, many experts have suggested including him in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, which starts in June.

