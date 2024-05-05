IPL 2024: Parthiv Patel conducted a poll on X (formerly Twitter) to see his followers’ take on Glenn Maxwell. Users were given two options to choose between Maxwell as an Australian great or a great IPL player. The results were overwhelmingly in favour of Maxwell playing for his country.

In the RCB vs GT match on May 4, Glenn Maxwell scored 4 off 3 balls as Royal Challengers Bengaluru emerged victorious against Gujarat Titans.

“My point exactly. He hasn’t translated his international form and reputation to the #IPL. Given the opportunities he’s had across franchisees, his performance has been very underwhelming," Parthiv wrote while sharing the poll results.

The former Indian wicket-keeper’s take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder did not go well with netizens. One of the users shared a screenshot of another poll where social media users were asked about Patel.

They were asked to choose among: “Great Player of India", “Great IPL Player" and “None of the Above". Apparently, 80% of respondents chose “None of the Above".

“Go and look his stat first …as an opener with advantage of powerplay, how many runs he has scored," posted one user while seemingly hinting at Rohit Sharma, under whose captaincy Parthiv once played for Mumbai Indians (MI). He played as on opener for the Mumbai franchise. He was a part of the MI team that won the IPL trophy in 2015.

“he has scored more Half centuries batting down the order for just RCB than you've scored in tour entire IPL Career," wrote one user.

“He is remarkably well for the present franchise except this season please stop this agenda," wrote another.

“Obviously maxy achieved and performed more with Australia. This doesn't mean he performed less for RCB. All players are not equal in ipl and international," posted another.

Glenn Maxwell in IPL 2024

Glenn Maxwell has had a disastrous IPL 2024 so far. In 7 innings, he has scored 36 runs at an average of 5.14. His strike rate stands at an underwhelming 97.29.

Maxwell has taken 5 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 20.80. His economy rate is 8.66. In his IPL career, the Australian player has scored 2,755 runs in 132 matches at an average of 25.05. His IPL career strike rate is 156.36.

