IPL 2024: Parthiv Patel criticises Glenn Maxwell after RCB vs GT, gets brutally trolled in return, ‘stop this agenda’
IPL 2024: In the RCB vs GT match on May 4, Glenn Maxwell scored 4 off 3 balls as Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured victory against Gujarat Titans.
IPL 2024: Parthiv Patel conducted a poll on X (formerly Twitter) to see his followers’ take on Glenn Maxwell. Users were given two options to choose between Maxwell as an Australian great or a great IPL player. The results were overwhelmingly in favour of Maxwell playing for his country.