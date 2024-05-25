Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins is known for his leadership skills. He led his team to the finals against Kolkata Knight Riders of the Indian Premier League in the 2024 season. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from this, Cummins has also registered a new record of equalling legendary former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble by becoming the second skipper with the second-highest wickets in a single season of the IPL.

Cummins has picked up 17 wickets in the ongoing IPL 2024 tournament, which is equal to Kumble's record of the 2010 season with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Earlier on Friday, while playing the second qualifier of the IPL 2024, Cummins picked up the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Tom Kohler-Cadmore and achieved the landmark.

Interestingly, the highest number of wickets taken by any skipper of a franchise in a single season of IPL also goes to another Australian legend -- Shane Warne, who holds the record for most wickets in an IPL season as a captain. Warne picked up 19 wickets in the 2008 season with the Rajasthan-based franchise.

IPL Final 2024: Meanwhile, Pat Cummins-led SRH will face Shreyas Iyer-led KKR on Sunday for the IPL 2024 finals at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

It will be the third time KKR will face SRH in this session. While KKR won two IPL trophies in 2012 and 2014, SRH lifted the trophy in 2016.

With agency inputs.

