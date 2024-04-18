Active Stocks
Thu Apr 18 2024 11:15:17
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 162.70 1.66%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 284.00 3.52%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,427.25 0.88%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 450.60 0.45%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 424.85 -0.26%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  IPL 2024 PBKS vs MI: Sam Curran to continue as Punjab skipper, who replaces Shikhar Dhawan? Check likely playing XI
BackBack

IPL 2024 PBKS vs MI: Sam Curran to continue as Punjab skipper, who replaces Shikhar Dhawan? Check likely playing XI

Livemint

Punjab Kings face Mumbai Indians at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, both aiming for a win after recent losses. PBKS lost to Rajasthan Royals, while MI fell short against Chennai Super Kings despite Rohit Sharma's century.

Mohali, Apr 13 (ANI): Punjab Kings' captain Sam Curran celebrates the dismissal of Rajasthan Royals' Rovman Powell in the Indian Premier League 2024, at Mohali cricket stadium in Mohali on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (PBKS-X)Premium
Mohali, Apr 13 (ANI): Punjab Kings' captain Sam Curran celebrates the dismissal of Rajasthan Royals' Rovman Powell in the Indian Premier League 2024, at Mohali cricket stadium in Mohali on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (PBKS-X)

Punjab Kings take on Mumbai Indians today at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. Both the teams lost their last encounter and will be looking to bounce back with a win today.

Punjab Kings lost their last match against Rajasthan Royals on their home turf in a closely contested encounter. Placed in to bat under the captaincy of Sam Curran, PBKS posted a miserly total of 147 runs in their 20 overs, but some fine bowling from Kagiso Rabada, Sam Curran and company brought Punjab Kings back into the game, only for Shemron Hetmeyer to take the Royals home in the final over of the match.

Meanwhile, Mumbai were thrashed in their final match at the Wankhede against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings. Chasing a total of 207, MI fell short by 20 runs despite a brilliant century from Rohit Sharma (105 off 63 balls).

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan, who missed the match against Rajasthan Royals due to injury, is set to miss another match, with PBKS spin bowling coach Sunil Joshi recently confirming that Sam Curran could once again don the captaincy hat.

Giving an update on Dhawan's injury, Joshi said, “As far as an update on Shikhar Dhawan is concerned, the medical team will assess the situation and inform us. Now, he is in rehab. Sam Curran has been donning the Captain's hat for us in his absence. He was also the stand-in captain last year when Dhawan was injured, and he led the side well. So, we trust him completely,"

MI likely XI:

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee.

Impact players - Akash Madhwal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David

PBKS likely XI:

Jonny Bairstow, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Impact players - Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 18 Apr 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App