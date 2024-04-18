Punjab Kings face Mumbai Indians at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, both aiming for a win after recent losses. PBKS lost to Rajasthan Royals, while MI fell short against Chennai Super Kings despite Rohit Sharma's century.

Punjab Kings take on Mumbai Indians today at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. Both the teams lost their last encounter and will be looking to bounce back with a win today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Punjab Kings lost their last match against Rajasthan Royals on their home turf in a closely contested encounter. Placed in to bat under the captaincy of Sam Curran, PBKS posted a miserly total of 147 runs in their 20 overs, but some fine bowling from Kagiso Rabada, Sam Curran and company brought Punjab Kings back into the game, only for Shemron Hetmeyer to take the Royals home in the final over of the match.

Meanwhile, Mumbai were thrashed in their final match at the Wankhede against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings. Chasing a total of 207, MI fell short by 20 runs despite a brilliant century from Rohit Sharma (105 off 63 balls). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan, who missed the match against Rajasthan Royals due to injury, is set to miss another match, with PBKS spin bowling coach Sunil Joshi recently confirming that Sam Curran could once again don the captaincy hat.

Giving an update on Dhawan's injury, Joshi said, “As far as an update on Shikhar Dhawan is concerned, the medical team will assess the situation and inform us. Now, he is in rehab. Sam Curran has been donning the Captain's hat for us in his absence. He was also the stand-in captain last year when Dhawan was injured, and he led the side well. So, we trust him completely,"

MI likely XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Impact players - Akash Madhwal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David

PBKS likely XI: Jonny Bairstow, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Impact players - Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

