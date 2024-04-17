Active Stocks
IPL 2024: Planning to watch next match of RCB? You may have to pay over ₹50,000 per ticket

Written By Sounak Mukhopadhyay

IPL 2024: Are you planning to watch the next match of RCB? You may have to pay over ₹50,000 per ticket. Here's why.

IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 15, 2024. (Photo by AFP) (AFP)Premium
IPL 2024: Ticket prices for the IPL games have surged, especially for teams like Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The price for a last-minute premium seat at an RCB game can set you back by 52,938, as reported by The Indian Express. In contrast, fans who plan ahead can get the cheapest seats for as little as 499 at some games.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan wins hearts after hugging Jos Buttler, the architect of KKR's loss

The surge pricing rate for tickets to watch RCB play at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is 52,938, significantly higher than the original cost of 42,350. According to the publication, the ticket prices for corporate stands soared from 42,350 to 52,938 for the opening match (RCB vs PBKS). Bengaluru won that match by four wickets, and that was the only victory that RCB have had so far.

Bengaluru have lost six of the seven matches played so far. Chinnaswamy has hosted four IPL matches so far, and Faf du Plessis’ team has lost three of those, leaving RCB fans disappointed. Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik have been RCB’s top performers this season.

Also Read: Sanju Samson celebrates 10 years with Royals

In Bengaluru, where RCB have a strong fanbase, the least expensive ticket starts at 2,300, the highest base price in the tournament. Prices for the more costly seats increase as game day nears, but the cheapest tickets are exempt from surge pricing.

The franchises set their own ticket prices. They have the liberty to adjust rates based on demand, using strategies similar to surge pricing commonly seen in airlines, the publication reported while citing Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) secretary Rajan Manchanda. This practice is not regulated by the Indian board, which focuses on providing the necessary infrastructure without involving itself in pricing decisions.

Also Read: Virendra Sehwag pinpoints issues in RCB, says 'Entire staff is made of foreigners’

Franchise officials argue that high ticket prices are partly due to the taxes imposed on sales, which include a 28% GST and a 25% entertainment tax, the publication added while citing Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan. Therefore, even with high nominal ticket prices, the actual earnings for the franchises are not as substantial as one might assume.

Ticket prices for IPL Teams

The strategy varies by city. For instance, the cheapest ticket in Chennai is 1,700, with the most expensive at 6,000. The lowest high-end price across franchises comes from Delhi, 5,000. Their cheapest, however, is relatively high at 2,000.

Also Read: Netizens support Hardik Pandya after Harsh Goenka's post on MI captaincy

For Lucknow and Gujarat, the cheapest ticket is 499, and the costliest is 20,000. For Rajasthan, the cheapest ticket is 500, and the costliest is 20,000. For Punjab, 500 for the cheapest one, and 9,000 for the most expensive one.

After RCB, Hyderabad ( 30,000) and KKR ( 28,000) have the most expensive tickets. The cheapest tickets for these teams are 750 each. Mumbai’s lowest ticket price is 990, and the highest is 18,000.

Published: 17 Apr 2024, 11:43 AM IST
