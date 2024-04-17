IPL 2024: Planning to watch next match of RCB? You may have to pay over ₹50,000 per ticket
IPL 2024: Ticket prices for the IPL games have surged, especially for teams like Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The price for a last-minute premium seat at an RCB game can set you back by ₹52,938, as reported by The Indian Express. In contrast, fans who plan ahead can get the cheapest seats for as little as ₹499 at some games.