The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on December 11 unveiled the roster for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 player auction that will take place in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena on December 19, 2023.

"The roster for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Player Auction has been unveiled, featuring 333 cricketers scheduled to go under the gavel in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena on December 19th, 2023," said BCCI in a press release.

In the auction, 333 cricketers are scheduled to go under the gavel, including 214 Indians and 119 overseas players of which two players are from associate nations. The total number of capped players is 116, uncapped players are 215, and 2 are from associate nations.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said a maximum of 77 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players.

Also, ₹2 crore is the highest reserve price with 23 players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket, while 13 players are in the auction list with a base price of ₹1.5 crore. The auction will begin at 1 PM Local time in Dubai, which is 2:30 PM IST.

There will be 10 franchise betting for the players and a total of ₹262.95 crore is available for salary cap. The total available slots is 77, while 30 overseas slots are available.

According to the BCCI, the maximum salary cap is available with Gujarat Titans ( ₹38.15 crore), followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad ( ₹34 crore), Kolkata Knight Riders ( ₹32.7 crore), Chennai Super Kings ( ₹31.4 crore) and Punjab Kings ( ₹29.1 crore).

While lowest salary cap is available with Lucknow Super Giants ( ₹13.15 crore), followed by Rajasthan Royals ( ₹14.5 crore) and then Mumbai Indians ( ₹17.75 crore).

