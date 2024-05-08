IPL 2024 playoff scenarios: Can Rishabh Pant's DC qualify after win against RR? Here's what they must do
IPL 2024 playoff scenarios: Delhi Capitals have 12 points with 6 wins this season. Need to win next 2 matches to reach 16 points for playoff contention.
Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals inflicted a 20-run defeat on Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. Delhi Capitals are currently 5th on the IPL points table, but with just 2 games left in the league stage, the big question on everyone's mind is whether Delhi Capitals can still make it to the IPL 2024 playoffs. Let's find out in this article.