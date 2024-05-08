IPL 2024 playoff scenarios: Delhi Capitals have 12 points with 6 wins this season. Need to win next 2 matches to reach 16 points for playoff contention.

Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals inflicted a 20-run defeat on Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. Delhi Capitals are currently 5th on the IPL points table, but with just 2 games left in the league stage, the big question on everyone's mind is whether Delhi Capitals can still make it to the IPL 2024 playoffs. Let's find out in this article. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi's Capitals road to playoffs: Delhi Capitals have won 6 of their 12 matches this season and currently have 12 points with a net run rate of -0.316. Prior to the introduction of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Kings in 2022, teams would ideally need 14 points to secure a play-off spot and in many seasons, even teams with 12 points would qualify for the next round. Since 2022, however, the competition for the top 4 spots has increased, meaning that even teams with 16 points aren't guaranteed a playoff spot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Coming back to DC's chances of qualifying for this year's playoffs, the Rishabh Pant-led side will reach 16 points if they manage to win their next two matches against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants. While 16 points should put them in a relatively comfortable position for the playoffs, it wouldn't necessarily guarantee them a spot.

Complicating matters is the fact that Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders are already on 16 points with 3 games to go. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants have the chance to reach 18 points if they win all their remaining three matches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While they may need a few results to go their way at the end, Delhi Capitals would be wise to aim for huge wins in their next two matches to get their net run-rate to a comfortable level.

