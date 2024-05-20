IPL 2024 Playoff schedule: Date, time, venue, qualified teams, when and where to watch and more
IPL 2024 Playoff schedule: Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will clash in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday.
The league stage of IPL 2024 has come to an end and the stage is set for all the 4 qualified teams to battle it out in the playoff stages for the prestigious IPL trophy. Kolkata Knight Riders top the IPL points table after winning 10 of their 14 matches in the league stage. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals started the season on a high and their defeats in their last 4 matches have pushed them to 3rd place in the IPL Points table while SRH have climbed to 2nd place.