The league stage of IPL 2024 has come to an end and the stage is set for all the 4 qualified teams to battle it out in the playoff stages for the prestigious IPL trophy. Kolkata Knight Riders top the IPL points table after winning 10 of their 14 matches in the league stage. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals started the season on a high and their defeats in their last 4 matches have pushed them to 3rd place in the IPL Points table while SRH have climbed to 2nd place.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on the other hand, clinched the 4th playoff spot by beating Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs on Saturday. Of the 4 teams that qualified this year, RCB are the only side that hasn't won an IPL trophy and the Faf Du Plessis-led franchise will be looking to change that this year.

IPL 2024 Playoff: When and where to watch? The clash of giants will be broadcasted LIVE on the Star Sports network on television while the viewers who want to watch the RCB vs LSG clash on the internet can see the live streaming on JioCinema mobile application and website.

IPL 2024 Playoff Schedule: Qualifier 1: The first Qualifier of IPL 2024 will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narenda Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. The winners of this clash will qualify for the IPL 2024 final, while the losers will get another chance in Qualifier 2.

Eliminator: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedbad on May 22 in the first and only eliminator of the season. The winner of this clash will earn a chance to play in the IPL 2024 final in Qualifier 2.

Qualifier 2: The winner of the Eliminator clash (RCB vs RR) and the loser of Qualifier 1 (KKR vs SRH) will meet at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Cheapuk for a place in the IPL 2024 final.

IPL 2024 Finals: After 70 league stage matches and 3 playoff encounters, the IPL 2024 season will end with a high octane clash between the winners of Qualifier 1 and Qualifer 2 on May 26. The match will be played at the MA Chidamabaram stadium in Chepauk and start at 7:30pm.

