IPL 2024 Playoffs: Can RCB still make it to the top four after defeat against KKR? Check possible scenarios
IPL 2024 Playoffs: RCB have won just 1 out of their 8 matches so far, but can they still qualify for the top four stages of the IPL? Take a look at all the possible scenarios for RCB's entry into the playoff stage.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lost by 1 run to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a closely-fought match at the Eden Gardens Stadium on Sunday. Asked to bat first, KKR had posted 226/6 in their 20 overs, riding on some fine knocks from skipper Shreyas Iyer and opener Phil Salt. In reply, RCB came agonisingly close to chasing down the mammoth total with solid efforts from Rajat Patidar and Will Jacks, but couldn't put the finishing touches to their chase and lost the match by just 1 run.