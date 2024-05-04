Mumbai Indians lost their 8th game of the season with a 24-run defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday. With just 3 games left in the league phase for the Hardik Pandya-led side, the key question now is whether Mumbai Indians still have a chance of reaching the IPL play-off stage.

Also Read | IPL 2024 MI vs KKR: Toss fixing allegations surface again, netizens say ‘Faf Du Plessis exposed it’

Road ahead for the Mumbai Indians:

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians have three more matches to prove their mettle against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants. Mumbai Indians, who have lost four in a row, must win all their remaining three fixtures to secure a berth in the qualifiers.

Also Read | Who won yesterday IPL match? Top highlights of last night's KKR vs MI match

Can MI still qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs?

Well, the short answer is yes. Mathematically, Mumbai Indians still have a chance of qualifying for the 2024 playoffs if they win all three of their remaining matches, which would give them 12 points. In reality, however, it seems highly unlikely that MI will make it to the playoff stage this year.

Also Read | ‘Kahani Khatam’: Irfan Pathan's scathing attack on Hardik Pandya after MI vs KKR clash

Looking at the IPL 2024 points table, MI are unlikely to threaten Rajasthan Royals or Kolkata Knight Riders at the top of the table as they already have 16 and 14 points respectively. Meanwhile, Mumbai's chances of qualifying for the play-offs would depend on Sunrisers Hyderabad (12 points) and Lucknow Super Giants (12 points) losing all their remaining four matches, with no other team crossing the 12-point threshold. Even if this scenario plays out, MI will need to outperform their rivals on net run-rate to secure a play-off berth.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!