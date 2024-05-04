IPL 2024 Playoffs: Is it game over for Hardik Pandya's MI? Check possible qualification scenarios after MI vs KKR match
IPL 2024 Playoffs: Mumbai Indians can still reach the IPL 2024 playoffs by winning all remaining matches, but it's a tough road ahead. They need other teams to lose matches while maintaining a superior net run rate to secure a spot in the playoffs.
Mumbai Indians lost their 8th game of the season with a 24-run defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday. With just 3 games left in the league phase for the Hardik Pandya-led side, the key question now is whether Mumbai Indians still have a chance of reaching the IPL play-off stage.