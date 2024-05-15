The fight for the IPL 2024 playoffs intensifies as the points table remains wide open for several teams. Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh has surprised many by picking both Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Final 4. At the same time, he believes Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) won’t make it to the knockouts.

Bhajji’s choice is unusual because RCB and CSK will clash on May 18 in a potentially knock-out game. The winning team will likely qualify while the losing team will be eliminated from the IPL. However, the former India off-spinner backed his choices while explaining why he did not choose SRH.

Matthew Hayden, Tom Moody, and Ambati Rayudu joined Harbhajan Singh on Star Sports to choose their Final 4. Harbhajan’s choice surprised everyone on the panel.

However, Singh argued, “They (SRH) have next two games at home. What if they lose both the games? Anything can happen," he said.

“If they (SRH) lose two games and Bangalore win that game against Chennai, they (RCB and CSK) both will be on 14. Their Net Run Rate will probably be better than this (SRH). When you lose, the Net Run Rate drops. So, that’s how I’m choosing those four," he added.

Tom Moody took a photo of Harbhajan’s choices and said, “Let me take a picture of that just as evidence."

Hyderabad fans react

Harbhajan’s choices have not pleased Hyderabad fans, who have reacted strongly on social media.

“Hyderabad wil play ipl final " mark my words"," wrote one fan. “Yeh paaaji ko lassi ka Nasha ho gya kuch bhi bakte rehte hain aaaj kal (Brother is intoxicated with lassi. He’s saying anything these days).

“Prime example of wearing specs doesn't make u smart," came from another.

“SRH will be ahead of CSK/RCB on the table due to their better NRR, I think Harbhajan Singh wants to take the revenge from Pat Commins for the lose of 19th Nov 2023 (ODI WC final)," posted another.

