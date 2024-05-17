After a roller-coaster ride in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024, Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore now have chance to qualify for the playoffs in the ongoing season. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, their final clash with defending champions Chennai Super Kings on 18 May will be a decider if they qualify or have to wait for another year to fulfill their dream of lifting the IPL trophy.

What stats say? According to the stats, Royal Challengers Bangalore will have to defeat Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings on 18 May at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru by 18 runs or within 18.1 overs – assuming a first innings score of 200 runs.

RCB have played 13 matches and have 12 points with a NRR of +0.387, while CSK have 13 matches and have 14 points with a NRR of +0.587.

But what if its rains? With a forecast of rain on 18 May at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the chances for RCB to qualify for the playoffs will also get washed away, as it will take CSK through to the playoffs.

Pitch Report: Known to be a batter's paradise, M Chinnaswamy Stadium's pitches are flat and its tough for bowlers to do some magic. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Weather report: According to India Meteorological Department, there is 73 percent chance of rain on Saturday. This leaves RCB to pray that rain stops and they can play the match, else CSK will qualify for the playoffs.

IPL 2024: Till now Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have qualified for the playoffs and only one seat is left. Other teams – apart from CSK and RCB – are out of race.

