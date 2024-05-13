IPL 2024 playoffs: Who’ll make it to the Final 4 — RR, CSK, SRH, RCB, DC, LSG or GT? Points table still wide open
IPL 2024 playoffs: The IPL 2024 has entered the final week of the league phase, and as many as seven teams are still in the race for the last three spots in the top four. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have already qualified with 18 points from 12 matches. With two matches remaining, they may even finish on top of the table.