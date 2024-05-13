orIPL 2024 playoffs: KKR have already qualified for the playoffs with 18 points and may finish on top. However, the rest of the positions in the Top 4 are still wide open.

IPL 2024 playoffs: The IPL 2024 has entered the final week of the league phase, and as many as seven teams are still in the race for the last three spots in the top four. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have already qualified with 18 points from 12 matches. With two matches remaining, they may even finish on top of the table. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Standing at 16 points from 12 matches. They need just one win out of their remaining two matches to ensure qualification for playoffs in this IPL tournament. Given their positive net run rate (NRR), even if they lose both matches, they could qualify based on other results.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Currently third with 14 points from 13 matches. They have one match left, and a win would take them to 16 points, likely ensuring their qualification. A loss doesn’t necessarily eliminate them, as their NRR could keep them in contention depending on other results. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: MS Dhoni's retirement on the cards? Suresh Raina's epic reply goes viral Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) They are also at 14 points but from 12 matches, which gives them two opportunities to secure qualification. Winning at least one match would likely secure their place in the playoffs, and their positive NRR provides an additional advantage.

How can RCB qualify? Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are currently positioned fifth in the standings with 12 points from 13 matches. They have just one match left in their campaign.

Also Read: RCB's celebration after win against Delhi Capitals makes fans emotional Winning their final match The only straightforward way for RCB to reach a possible qualification is by winning their last match to reach 14 points. However, even with a victory, they must depend on the outcomes of other teams' matches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Net Run Rate (NRR) RCB's current NRR is positive (+0.387), which is an advantage. If they win their final match, not only do they need to focus on winning but also on the margin by which they win to potentially enhance their NRR further ahead of CSK’s. This could be crucial for tie-breaking if multiple teams end on the same points.

How can DC qualify? Delhi Capitals (DC) are in 6th place with 12 points from 13 matches. They have one more match left in their campaign.

Winning their final match This is the first step DC needs to take; winning their last match would give them 14 points. However, reaching 14 points alone may not guarantee a playoff spot due to the tight competition with other teams like RCB, SRH, and LSG, who are all in similar situations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: KKR batter Ramandeep Singh found guilty of breaching Code of Conduct Net Run Rate (NRR) DC’s current NRR is negative (-0.482), which disadvantages them in tie-break situations. To improve their NRR, they need to win by a substantial margin.

How can LSG qualify? Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are in 7th place with 12 points from 12 matches. They have two games remaining in their schedule.

Winning both matches To reach 16 points, LSG needs victories in both its remaining matches (against DC and MI). Achieving this would put them in a solid position to compete for a top-four finish. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Net Run Rate (NRR) LSG's current NRR is negative (-0.769), emphasising winning by significant margins to improve this rate. However, this may not become a decisive factor if they finish with 16 points.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma to join KKR in IPL mega-auctions? Viral picture sparks buzz How can GT qualify? Gujarat Titans (GT) are in 8th place with 10 points from 12 matches. With only two matches remaining, their maximum possible points would be 14 if they win both games.

Winning both matches This is their best chance. Achieving 14 points would put them in a competitive position for the top 4, but they would still depend on other results. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Net Run Rate (NRR) GT’s NRR is currently negative, at -1.063. Winning both matches by good margins could improve this, which might be crucial if multiple teams end up tied on points.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant suspended: Sourav Ganguly tried blaming Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson IPL 2024 playoff prediction As per our prediction, neither CSK nor RCB will qualify. While RCB will likely win against CSK, the margin won’t be big enough for them to surpass Chennai. LSG, on the other hand, will win their next two games and get to 16 points. SRH will also win at least 1 of their next 2 games. So, the final 4 will be KKR, RR, SRH and LSG.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!