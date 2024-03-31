IPL 2024 Points Table after LSG vs PBKS match: CSK continue at the top, LSG jump to 5th position. Check full list
IPL 2024 Points Table: Lucknow Super Giants secured their first win by defeating Punjab Kings, moving to 5th spot on IPL 2024 points table. Punjab Kings slipped to 6th position. CSK leads with two wins; KKR and RR unbeaten; SRH and RCB struggle in IPL 2024.
IPL 2024 Points Table: Lucknow Super Giants recorded their first win of the ongoing Indian Premier League season by defeating Punjab Kings by 21 runs in Lucknow on Saturday. The win moved LSG up to 5th on the points table while Punjab Kings slipped to 6th spot.
