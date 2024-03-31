IPL 2024 Points Table: Lucknow Super Giants recorded their first win of the ongoing Indian Premier League season by defeating Punjab Kings by 21 runs in Lucknow on Saturday. The win moved LSG up to 5th on the points table while Punjab Kings slipped to 6th spot.

Also Read | Purple Cap IPL 2024: Mustafizur Rahman to Kagiso Rabada, check top wicket takers after LSG vs PBKS clash

IPL 2024 Points Table:

1) Chennai Super Kings (CSK):

After winning their first two matches of the season, Chennai Super Kings are sitting comfortably at the top of the points table. Ruturaj Gaikwad's side have shown that a change of leadership does not necessarily mean a decline in fortunes, and with a healthy net run rate of 1.979, the defending champions will be looking to win a few more matches to secure a play-off spot once again.

2) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR):

With the arrival of Shreyas Iyer as captain, KKR have been at the peak of their cricket this season. The Kolkata franchise have beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their first two matches of the season and have a healthy net run rate of 1.047.

3) Rajasthan Royals (RR):

Another team yet to be beaten this season are Rajasthan Royals. The Sanju Samson-led side have looked good this season with a balance of aggressive batsmen, tactful spinners and blazing fast bowlers. The Royals have beaten Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in their two encounters so far and boast a healthy net run rate of 0.800.

4) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH):

SRH began the season with a 4-run defeat in a tightly contested match against Kolkata Knight Riders. However, the Pat Cummins-led side were in their element in Hyderabad on Wednesday when they posted the highest total ever in an IPL match and inflicted a 31-run defeat on Mumbai Indians.

5) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG):

After losing their first two matches of the season, LSG have bounced back strongly with a win over Punjab Kings on Saturday. The KL Rahul-led side have jumped from 10th to 5th and boast a positive net run rate of 0.025.

6) Punjab Kings (PBKS):

Punjab Kings seemed to have lost their way after winning their first game of the season against Delhi Capitals. In their two subsequent matches, the Shikhar Dhawan-led side have lost to RCB and LSG and have a net run-rate of -0.337.

7) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB):

The euphoria of RCB's WPL win seems to have worn off as the men's team are yet to find their groove in the IPL 2024 season. Though Virat Kohli has been in fine form and Dinesh Karthik seems to have rediscovered his death-batting magic, RCB as a unit have struggled to get going, recording just one win in their three matches so far.

8) Gujarat Titans (GT):

After a convincing win over Mumbai Indians in their opening match, Gujarat Titans struggled to find their stride against Chennai Super Kings and were eventually beaten by 63 runs. The drubbing in Chennai also left a hole in the Titans' net run-rate, which now stands at -1.425.

9 & 10) Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians:

Both Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians are yet to register a win in the IPL this season, sitting in 9th and 10th place respectively. Delhi Capitals, however, will have a chance to redeem themselves when they take on Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!