IPL 2024 Points Table after MI vs RCB match: Mumbai move up after beating Bengaluru; check full list
IPL 2024 Points Table after MI vs RCB match: Mumbai Indians have moved up after beating Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Check the full list.
IPL 2024 Points Table: Spurred by a solid 7-wicket victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 11, Mumbai Indians (MI) are now at number 7 with 4 points from 5 matches. MI have a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.073.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message