IPL 2024 Points Table after MI vs RCB match: Mumbai move up after beating Bengaluru; check full list

IPL 2024 Points Table after MI vs RCB match: Mumbai move up after beating Bengaluru; check full list

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

IPL 2024 Points Table after MI vs RCB match: Mumbai Indians have moved up after beating Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Check the full list.

IPL 2024 Points Table: Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's player Virat Kohli exchange greetings after the IPL 2024 cricket match between the teams at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai on Thursday, April 11, 2024. Mumbai Indians won the match by 7 wickets. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

IPL 2024 Points Table: Spurred by a solid 7-wicket victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 11, Mumbai Indians (MI) are now at number 7 with 4 points from 5 matches. MI have a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.073.

Delhi Capitals (DC), who have lost 4 out of their 5 matches, are at number 10 and have NRR of -1.370. In their last 2 IPL games, DC were defeated. RCB, who have suffered 4 consecutive losses, are now at number 9 with 2 points and an NRR of -1.124.

Watch: Rohit Sharma teases Dinesh Karthik during MI vs RCB IPL 2024 match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have lost 3 and won 2 so far. They have 4 points and an NRR of -0.196 and are at the 8th slot. Shikhar Dhawan’s team's next match is against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 13.

Gujarat Titans (GT) have won 3 of the 6 matches played so far. They have 6 points and an NRR of -0.637. GT are at number 5. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have also won 3 matches but have played 5 matches so far. With 6 points, they are at the 5 slot in the table and have an NRR of +0.344. Their next match is against RCB on April 15.

Also Read: Virat Kohli gets trolled for asking Mumbai Indians fans to cheer for Hardik Pandya

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have also won 3 out of the 5 matches so far. They are at number 4 with an NRR of +0.666. Their next game is against MI on April 14.

IPL 2024 Points Table: Top 3 teams

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have played 4 matches so far, and they have won 3 of those. They are at number 3 and have an NRR of +0.775.

Also Read: Ishan Kishan on using IPL 2024 to impress selectors for T20 World Cup, ‘Not in my hand’

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have played 4 matches so far and won 3 of those. With an NRR of +1.528, they are at the second slot. KKR's next match is against LSG on April 14.

RR are at the top of the points table. They have 8 points from 5 matches, with an NRR of +0.871.

