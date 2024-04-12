IPL 2024 Points Table after MI vs RCB match: Mumbai Indians have moved up after beating Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Check the full list.

IPL 2024 Points Table: Spurred by a solid 7-wicket victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 11, Mumbai Indians (MI) are now at number 7 with 4 points from 5 matches. MI have a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.073. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi Capitals (DC), who have lost 4 out of their 5 matches, are at number 10 and have NRR of -1.370. In their last 2 IPL games, DC were defeated. RCB, who have suffered 4 consecutive losses, are now at number 9 with 2 points and an NRR of -1.124.

Watch: Rohit Sharma teases Dinesh Karthik during MI vs RCB IPL 2024 match Punjab Kings (PBKS) have lost 3 and won 2 so far. They have 4 points and an NRR of -0.196 and are at the 8th slot. Shikhar Dhawan’s team's next match is against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 13. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gujarat Titans (GT) have won 3 of the 6 matches played so far. They have 6 points and an NRR of -0.637. GT are at number 5. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have also won 3 matches but have played 5 matches so far. With 6 points, they are at the 5 slot in the table and have an NRR of +0.344. Their next match is against RCB on April 15.

Also Read: Virat Kohli gets trolled for asking Mumbai Indians fans to cheer for Hardik Pandya Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have also won 3 out of the 5 matches so far. They are at number 4 with an NRR of +0.666. Their next game is against MI on April 14.

IPL 2024 Points Table: Top 3 teams Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have played 4 matches so far, and they have won 3 of those. They are at number 3 and have an NRR of +0.775. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Ishan Kishan on using IPL 2024 to impress selectors for T20 World Cup, ‘Not in my hand’ Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have played 4 matches so far and won 3 of those. With an NRR of +1.528, they are at the second slot. KKR's next match is against LSG on April 14.

RR are at the top of the points table. They have 8 points from 5 matches, with an NRR of +0.871.

