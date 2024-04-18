IPL 2024 Points Table: Delhi Capitals inflicted a convincing 6-wicket defeat on Gujarat Titans on Wednesday. Following Gujarat Titans' win, there have been a number of changes in the IPL Points Table. Rajasthan Royals continue to dominate the team standings, while Delhi Capitals have moved up to 6th place and Gujarat Titans are now at the 7th spot.

IPL 2024 Points Table after DC vs GT:

1) Rajasthan Royals (RR):

Sanju Samson's side have been the most consistent performers in this year's IPL, losing just one of their 7 matches so far. Rajasthan Royals currently have 12 points and a net run rate of 0.677.

2) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR):

Despite losing to Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday, KKR remain in second place. The Shreyas Iyer-led side have 8 points to their name and an impressive net run rate of +1.399.

3) Chennai Super Kings (CSK):

The handing over of the reins from MS Dhoni to Ruturaj Gaikwad hasn't brought about a change in fortunes for the yellow side, as CSK continue to be one of the most consistent teams in the IPL. CSK currently have 8 points and a net run rate of +0.726.

4) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH):

SRH have been one of the teams to watch out for thanks featuring powerful hitters like Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram and Travis Head along with sharp bowlers like Pat Cummins and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. SRH currently have 8 points to their name and a net run rate of +0.502.

5) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG):

LSG haven't been able to deliver consistent performances throughout the season which has kept them from the top 4 spot. The KL Rahul-led franchise have won 3 out of their 6 matches and are placed on the 6th spot with a net run rate of +0.038.

6) Delhi Capitals (DC):

Rishabh Pant's side moved up the points table after a thumping defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans on Wednesday. Delhi Capitals currently have 6 points and a net run-rate of -0.074.

7) Gujarat Titans (GT):

Gujarat Titans have been inconsistent with their performances this season after a forced change of captaincy from Hardik Pandya to Shubman Gill. GT currently have 6 points and a net run rate of -1.303.

8) Punjab Kings (PBKS):

The Shikhar Dhawan-led franchise have struggled to find form in this iteration of the IPL and are ranked 8th with 4 points and a net run rate of -0.218.

9) Mumbai Indians (MI):

Mumbai Indians have struggled for consistency this season after a change in captaincy from Rohit Sharma to Hardik Pandya. The Mumbai-based franchise have 4 points and a net run rate of -0.234.

10) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB):

The Faf du Plessis-led side have had a sloppy season so far, winning just 1 of their 7 matches to date and boasting a net run rate of -1.185.

