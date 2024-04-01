IPL 2024 Points Table: KKR on top, GT move to 4th spot. Check updated list after DC vs CSK clash
IPL 2024 Points Table: CSK slips to 2nd place after loss to DC, KKR rises to the top. Rajasthan Royals unbeaten so far. Gujarat Titans in top 4 after win.
IPL 2024 Points Table: In a major shake-up of the IPL top teams table, CSK have fallen off the top spot for the first time this season, while Gujarat Titans have also made significant inroads in the points table following their win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.
