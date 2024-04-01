IPL 2024 Points Table: CSK slips to 2nd place after loss to DC, KKR rises to the top. Rajasthan Royals unbeaten so far. Gujarat Titans in top 4 after win.

IPL 2024 Points Table: In a major shake-up of the IPL top teams table, CSK have fallen off the top spot for the first time this season, while Gujarat Titans have also made significant inroads in the points table following their win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

IPL Points Table after DC vs CSK clash: 1) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): With 4 points and an excellent net run rate of 1.047, KKR have moved to the top of the IPL points table. KKR won their first game against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata, followed by a win against RCB in Bengaluru.

2) Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Chennai Super Kings have slipped to second place on the IPL points table after being hammered by Delhi Capitals on Sunday. While the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side still have 4 points to their name, their net run rate has now dropped to 0.976 compared to Kolkata Knight Riders' 1.047.

3) Rajasthan Royals (RR): Rajasthan Royals have had an exceptional start to the IPL 2024 season and are yet to face defeat. The Sanju Samson-led side have 4 points to their name and sit third on the table with a net run rate of 0.800.

The Royals will also have the opportunity to go top of the points table with a win against Mumbai Indians today.

4) Gujarat Titans (GT): Gujarat Titans once again found a place among the top 4 teams in the IPL points table with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. The Shubman Gill-led side have won 2 out of 3 matches so far and have 4 points at a net run rate of -0.738.

5) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Sunrisers Hyderabad have slipped significantly in the IPL team standings after suffering a 7-wicket defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans on Sunday. The Pat Cummins led side now have 2 points to their name with a net run rate of 0.204.

6) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): With the reshuffle in the IPL points table, LSG have dropped one spot and are now at 6th position. The KL Rahul-led side registered their first win of the season on Saturday, beating Punjab Kings by 21 runs. LSG now have 2 points and a net run rate of 0.025.

7) Delhi Capitals (DC): Delhi Capitals won their first match of the season on Sunday, beating Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs. However, the vintage act of MS Dhoni in the end meant that DC had too big of a bump in their net run rate and are placed in 7th place. DC now have 2 crucial points to their name and a net run rate of -0.016.

8) Punjab Kings (PBKS):After winning the opening match of IPL 2024, Punjab Kings seemed to have lost their way, losing back-to-back matches to Royal Challengers Bengaluru and then Lucknow Super Giants. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side will next face Gujarat Titans on Thursday.

9) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): The Faf du Plessis-led side haven't found their rhythm this IPL season, recording just one win in their 3 matches so far. RCB have 2 points and a net run rate of -0.711

10) Mumbai Indians (MI): A change of captaincy has led to a decline in fortunes for Mumbai Indians this season, who have lost consecutive matches so far. The Hardik Pandya-led franchise will have a chance to win their first game of the season when they take on Rajasthan Royals on Monday.

