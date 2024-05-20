The final league match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Bapsara Stadium in Guwahati was washed out due to rain. Moreover, SRH's comfortable win over Punjab Kings earlier in the day meant that the IPL 2024 points table was in for a major shake-up.

Also Read | ‘He is scary’: Pat Cummins reveals the name of Indian batter he doesn't want to bowl against

IPL Points Table after RR vs KKR match:

Kolkata Knight Riders continue to top the IPL 2024 team rankings with 20 points and an impressive net run rate of +1.428. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have won 6 of their last 7 matches, have moved up to 2nd place with 18 points and a net run rate of +0.414.

SRH and KKR will meet in the first qualifier on May 21 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

View Full Image IPL Points Table after end of league stage.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, did not get a chance to regain the momentum lost in their last 4 matches as rain washed out their last league stage match against KKR, resulting in both teams earning 1 point each. RR are now 3rd on the IPL points table with 17 points and a net run rate of +0.273.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are 4th on the Points Table with 14 points and a Net Run Rate of +0.459. RCB will face Rajasthan Royals for the IPL2024 play-off on May 22.

Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants are 5th, 6th and 7th respectively with 14 points each. Gujarat Titans are in the eighth place with 12 points and a net run-rate of -1.063.

Punjab Kings are 9th with 10 points and a run-rate of -0.353. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have secured the last spot in the IPL points table with 8 points to their name and a net run rate of -0.318.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!