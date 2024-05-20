IPL 2024 Points Table: KKR take top spot, MI in last place. Check full list after KKR vs RR clash
Rajasthan Royals missed a chance to break their losing streak as their match against KKR was abandoned due to rain. RR are 3rd on the IPL Points Table with 17 points. RCB will play RR in the playoffs on May 22.
The final league match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Bapsara Stadium in Guwahati was washed out due to rain. Moreover, SRH's comfortable win over Punjab Kings earlier in the day meant that the IPL 2024 points table was in for a major shake-up.