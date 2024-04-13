IPL 2024 Points Table: Lucknow drop to 4th spot, Delhi make strikes. Check full list after DC vs LSG clash
IPL 2024 Points Table: Rajasthan Royals top the table with 8 points, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders with 3 wins out of 4 matches. Chennai Super Kings move ahead of Lucknow Super Giants with 3 wins out of 5 matches in IPL 2024.
IPL 2024 Points Table: Rishabh Pant led Delhi Capitals registered their 2nd win of the season on Friday, convincingly defeating the Lucknow Capitals by 6 wickets at the Ekana Sports City stadium. As a consequence of victory by DC, there have been a nuber of changes to the IPL 2024 Points Table with Lucknow Capitals dropping to the 4th spot while Delhi Capitals jumping to the 9th spot.