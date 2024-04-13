IPL 2024 Points Table: Rajasthan Royals top the table with 8 points, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders with 3 wins out of 4 matches. Chennai Super Kings move ahead of Lucknow Super Giants with 3 wins out of 5 matches in IPL 2024.

IPL 2024 Points Table: Rishabh Pant led Delhi Capitals registered their 2nd win of the season on Friday, convincingly defeating the Lucknow Capitals by 6 wickets at the Ekana Sports City stadium. As a consequence of victory by DC, there have been a nuber of changes to the IPL 2024 Points Table with Lucknow Capitals dropping to the 4th spot while Delhi Capitals jumping to the 9th spot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1) Rajasthan Royals (RR): The Sanju Samson-led franchise have played some excellent cricket this season, thanks to a mix of aggressive batting from the likes of Jos Buttler and Riyan Parag and sensational bowling from Trent Bolult, Yuzvendra Chahal and company. RR have lost just one game this season and have 8 points to their name with a net run rate of +0.871.

2) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): With the return of Shreyas Iyer as captain and the addition of Gautam Gambhir as mentor this season, KKR have shown glimpses of their long-lost glory. The Kolkata franchise have won 3 of their 4 matches so far and have an impressive net run rate of +1.528. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3) Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Lucknow Super Giants' defeat has seen their net run rate take a nosedive, while CSK have surged ahead. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led franchise have won 3 of their 5 matches and have a net run rate of +0.666.

4) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): LSG have slipped from 3rd to 4th place after suffering a 7-wicket defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals on Friday. The KL Rahul-led side have also won 3 of their 5 matches this season and have a net run rate of +0.43

5) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Pat Cummins' side have been in fine form this season, beating the likes of Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Having played 5 matches so far, SRH currently have 6 points and a net run rate of 0.344. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6) Gujarat Titans (GT): GT have struggled to find their groove this season after a change in captaincy from Hardik Pandya to Shubman Gill. The Gujarat-based franchise have won 3 of their 6 matches so far and have a net run rate of -0.637.

7) Mumbai Indians (MI): MI have shown signs of getting back on track with consecutive wins in their last two matches. The turnaround comes after the Hardik Pandya-led franchise struggled to get going in the early matches of the tournament. After 5 matches, MI have 4 points and a net run rate of -0.073.

8) Punjab Kings (PBKS): Shikhar Dhawan-led PBKS have played some inconsistent cricket in this year's IPL, resulting in just 2 wins from their 5 matches so far. PBKS have 4 points and a net run rate of -0.196. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9) Delhi Capitals (DC): A win over Lucknow Super Giants on Friday gave DC a much-needed boost to their net run rate and points tally. The Rishabh Pant-led franchise now have 4 points and a net run rate of -0.975.

10) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Things are looking grim for RCB, who have lost 5 of their 6 matches in the tournament so far. The Faf du Plessis-led side have been unable to play consistent cricket despite some exceptional performances from the likes of Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!