IPL 2024 Points Table: Rajasthan Royals handed the Punjab Kings their 4th defeat on the season to retain their position on top of the IPL teams ranking. Meanwhile, despite losing the contest, Punjab Kings have continue to be placed 8th on the IPL points table.

IPL Points Table after RR vs PBKS match:

1) Rajasthan Royals (RR):

Sanju Samson's side have been in excellent form this season with key players stepping up for the team at crucial times. The Royals won by 3 wickets on Saturday to record their 5th win of the season while holding a run rate of 0.767.

2) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR):

KKR have been in red-hot form this season, winning 3 of their 4 matches so far. The Kolkata-based franchise will be keen to put the defeat to CSK behind them and would be aiming to convincingly beat the Lucknow Super Giants in their 5th game today. KKR currently have 6 points and a net run rate of 1.528.

3) Chennai Super Kings (CSK):

Despite a change in leadership from MS Dhoni to Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK have continued their consistent performances in this season of the IPL. The Chennai franchise have won 3 of their 5 matches this season and have a net run rate of 0.666.

4) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG):

KL Rahul's Lucknow suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals in their last outing. However, the Lucknow-based franchise will be looking to move up the points table with a crucial win against Kolkata Knight Riders today. LSG currently have 6 points and a net run rate of 0.436.

5) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH):

Pat Cummins' side have been in fine form this season, beating the likes of Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Having played 5 matches so far, SRH currently have 6 points and a net run rate of 0.344.

6) Gujarat Titans (GT):

GT have struggled to find their groove this season after a change in captaincy from Hardik Pandya to Shubman Gill. The Gujarat-based franchise have won 3 of their 6 matches so far and have a net run rate of -0.637.

7) Mumbai Indians (MI):

MI have shown signs of getting back on track with consecutive wins in their last two matches. The turnaround comes after the Hardik Pandya-led franchise struggled to get going in the early matches of the tournament. After 5 matches, MI have 4 points and a net run rate of -0.073.

8) Punjab Kings (PBKS):

Despite some excellent bowling performances by Kagiso Rabada and stand in skipper Sam Curran, Punjab Kings could not find their way to victory at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur on Saturday. PBKS hold just 4 points to their name and a net run rate of -0.218.

9) Delhi Capitals (DC):

Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals showed signs of getting back to form when they defeated the Lucknow Super Giants in their last match on Friday. DC currently hold 4 points to their name and a net run rate of -0.975.

10) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB):

Things are looking grim for RCB, who have lost 5 of their 6 matches in the tournament so far. The Faf du Plessis-led side have been unable to play consistent cricket despite some exceptional performances from the likes of Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik.

