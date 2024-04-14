IPL 2024 Points Table: Rajasthan continue on top, Punjab on 8th spot. Check updated list after RR vs PBKS clash
IPL 2024 Points Table: Rajasthan Royals have continued to be at the top position in team rankings while Punjab Kings are placed on 8th spot. Checkout the full rankings after the RR vs PBKS clash on Saturday.
IPL 2024 Points Table: Rajasthan Royals handed the Punjab Kings their 4th defeat on the season to retain their position on top of the IPL teams ranking. Meanwhile, despite losing the contest, Punjab Kings have continue to be placed 8th on the IPL points table.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message