IPL 2024 Points Table: Rajasthan on top, Gujarat jump to 6th spot, check full list after RR vs GT clash
IPL 2024 Points Table: Despite loss to GT, RR leads IPL 2024 with 4 wins out of 5 games and a net run rate of 0.871. Gujarat Titans have now moved up on the points table and jumped to the 6th spot.
IPL 2024 Points Table: Gujarat Titans handed Rajasthan Royals their first defeat of the season on Wednesday thanks to some superb batting from Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia. The win moved the Titans up to 6th in the IPL points table, while Rajasthan remain at the top of the table.