IPL 2024 Points Table: Gujarat Titans handed Rajasthan Royals their first defeat of the season on Wednesday thanks to some superb batting from Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia. The win moved the Titans up to 6th in the IPL points table, while Rajasthan remain at the top of the table. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1) Rajasthan Royals (RR): Despite facing a setback against GT on Wednesday, the Sanju Samson-led franchise continues to lead the IPL 2024 team rankings. Rajasthan Royals have won 4 out of their 5 games this season and boast of a net run rate of 0.871.

2) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): KKR have been one of the teams to beat this season, winning 3 out of their 4 matches so far and the sole victory coming against Chennai Super Kings in their last clash. The Shreyas Iyer-led franchise boasts 6 points to their name and an impressive net run rate of 1.528. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): LSG have come back beautifully into the tournament after losing their first game of the season against the Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs. The KL Rahul led franchise boast 6 points to their name with a net rate of 0.775.

4) Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Despite a change in leadership from MS Dhoni to Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK have managed to perform reasonably well this season having won 3 out of their 5 games so far. CSK currently boast 6 points to their name with a net run rate of 0.666.

5) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Pat Cummins-led SRH have looked in some exquisite touch this season, winning 3 out of their 5 games so far. SRH boast 6 points to their name and a net run rate of 0.344. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6) Gujarat Titans (GT): Gujarat Titans have now jumped to the 6th place in IPL points table with a win against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. The Shubman Gill led side have struggled this season and have won 2 out of their 5 matches so far, boasting a net run rate of -0.637.

7) Punjab Kings (PBKS): Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings have failed to make an impact this season despite winning their opening match against Delhi Capitals. PBKS are currently 7th on the points table with 4 points to their name and a net rate of -0.196.

8) Mumbai Indians (MI): A change in captaincy from Rohit Sharma to Hardik Pandya has not born fruits for the Mumbai Indians, winning just 1 out of the 4 matches so far. MI will have a chance to keep their winning momentum going and move ahead in the points table with the clash against RCB today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): While there have been a number of individual performances for RCB from the likes of Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik and Mahipal Lomror, the Bengaluru-based franchise have failed to leave their stamp in this season of IPL. RCB currently hold 2 points to their name and a net run rate of -0.843.

10) Delhi Capitals (DC): Delhi Capitals have failed to get going this season despite the return of Rishabh Pant to the captaincy role. DC hold 2 points to their name and possess a net run rate of -1.370.

